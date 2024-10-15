Rangers: Good news and bad news from 4–1 win over the Red Wings

Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers improved to 2-1 on the season with a 4–1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Mika Zibanejad finally got on the scoreboard as he sparked the Blueshirts’ offense and helped lead the team to a victory at home.

Mika Zibanejad recorded his first points of the season

Zibanejad had been held scoreless through the Rangers’ first two games of the new season but finally broke out in the third. He turned in a three-point performance, netting one goal and dishing two assists. He was on the ice for 17:10, completing 21 shifts and finishing with a +2 rating. Zibanejad led the team with five shots on goal.

Igor Shesterkin is earning his mega-million contract

Speculation has surrounded the Blueshirts as they weigh what they are going to do with world-class goalie Igor Shesterkin’s new contract. The Russian native is reportedly aiming to reset the goalie contract market, having turned down lucrative deals from New York already. Shesterkin decided to bet on himself, entering the season without a new deal. So far, that bet is paying off, as Shesterkin is reminding everyone why he is called the Czar, and why he is deserving of a new mega-million deal.

In Monday’s game against Detroit, Shesterkin faced 32 shot attempts, saving 31 shots and surrendering one goal with a .969 SV%. He saved eight powerplay shot attempts and made a couple of spectacular, highlight-reel saves. Shesterkin is the backbone of the Rangers and, sooner or later, he, or someone else will pay him the wages he desires.

The Alexis Lafreniere breakout story continues

Former 2019 first-overall draft pick Alexis Lafreniere was much-maligned through the early portions of his career. He struggled to live up to the hype of his draft stock in his first few seasons but finally began to break out last year. That breakout has continued into the 2023-24 campaign as Lafreniere extended his point streak to three straight games in the third game of the season. Lafreniere netted one goal in the contest, and it was a beauty.

There is no stopping the Bread Man

Artemi Panarin was world-class last season. He totaled a career-high 120 points and finished fifth in voting for the Hart Trophy. The Bread Man is continuing his elite play this season, having already totaled seven points in three games (the most in the NHL), including three points (all assists) on Monday night. There are few playmakers, if any, better than Panarin in the NHL.

Peter Laviolette is keeping Matt Rempe on the bench

Despite the Rangers’ statement win over the Red Wings, there is still a question to ask — where is Matt Rempe? The Rangers’ fan-favorite enforcer has barely seen any ice time this season. He was a healthy scratch in the first game of the season, skated only seven shifts for 3:40 in Saturday night’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club, and was a healthy scratch once again on Monday night. The Rangers seemed to have high expectations for Rempe entering the season but head coach Peter Laviolette had opted to skate Adam Edstrom instead. When will Rempe get his chance?

Looking ahead to the Rangers’ next game against the Red Wings

The Rangers’ next contest will once again be against the Red Wings, but this time on the road in Detroit. After piling it on in a 4–1 win over Detroit on Monday night, the Blueshirts will aim to do it all again on Thursday night.