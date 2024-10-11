The Rangers might have found a hidden gem in rookie defenseman

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers rebuilt their defensive corps this offseason following the unit’s struggles last season and the departure of veteran Erik Gustafsson in free agency. Additionally, injuries have opened up opportunities for other defensemen to be inserted into the lineup, like rookie Victor Mancini.

Victor Mancini earned his opportunity in the lineup

With Ryan Lindgren out due to an injury, the Blueshirts had an opening in their defensive corps. Mancini is filling that void, playing alongside fellow youngster Zac Jones on the team’s third defensive pairing.

Mancini was impressive during training camp and preseason, earning his right to stay in the lineup over other veteran defensemen such as Chad Ruhwedel. He appeared in four preseason games, totaling three points (two goals and one assist) with a +3 rating.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Mancini is one of just three rookies to make the Blueshirts’ roster out of training camp (Matt Rempe and Adam Edstrom being the other two). “You couldn’t wipe the smile off my face,” Mancini told Vincent Mercogliano of Lohud after making the team.

Did the Rangers uncover a hidden gem in Mancini?

In the Rangers’ season opener, Mancini was excellent, getting his NHL career off to a hot start as the team awarded him the “Broadway Hat” after the game. He was on the ice for 20 total shifts, 17:27 in ice time, and had one shot on goal and one blocked shot in the contest. The youngster is only improving in his game and looks like a hidden gem uncovered.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A fifth round pick back in 2022, Mancini is quickly exceeding all expectations that were set for him. The 6-foot-3, 229-pound rookie defenseman played with poise and skated with effort throughout the season opener. He has proven that he can be relied on to contribute meaningful NHL minutes this season in case of any further injuries to the Rangers’ defensive corps.

Lindgren is set to return from his injury soon as he has already resumed skating (h/t Forever Blueshirts). But in the meantime, Mancini should maintain his status in the starting lineup and continue to contribute to the success of the Rangers’ defensive corps.