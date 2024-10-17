Rangers showing signs of an early weakness 3 games into the season

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have started the 2024-25 season off right with a 2-0-1 record through the first three games. An increase in even-strength scoring has been a major factor leading to this. But while 5v5 scoring has significantly improved, a once-great powerplay has gotten off to a rocky start.

The Rangers’ powerplay is slumping early in the season

Three games into the year, the Blueshirts have scored two power-play goals. It doesn’t seem bad at first glance, but New York’s failed special teams attempts give them just a 20% success rate. This has the Rangers’ power play ranked 17th in the NHL, in the bottom half of the league.

It’s only been three games, so there isn’t much to worry about yet. More goals will likely be scored as the team gets back in the swing of things. But on the off chance this isn’t just some early-season rust, it could snowball into a massive problem. The power play struggles are definitely something to keep an eye on.

How the Rangers can get the power play back on track

The main issue the Rangers have had thus far has been overthinking their plays — specifically from Mika Zibanejad. Numerous times already, Zibanejad has possessed the puck, and given it up due to overcomplicating what he’s trying to do. The key to success is to simplify his playmaking and focus on utilizing his open ice space to his advantage.

There have already been a few times this season where Zibanejad has been wide open on the power play and his linemates have practically ignored him. They know he’ll either miss a one-time shot or give the puck away. If he can’t fix his game soon, perhaps the Rangers can consider shifting who plays on special teams.