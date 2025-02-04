Mets could reinforce bullpen with experienced right-hander

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have been among the busiest teams this offseason, reshaping their roster with an eye toward contention. Even with their flurry of moves, they’re not done yet—especially when it comes to pitching. The Mets are still looking for reinforcements for both their starting rotation and bullpen, with names like Dylan Cease and Michael King on their radar.

But the rotation isn’t the only focus. The bullpen, an area that often separates postseason contenders from pretenders, could use some depth. And with that in mind, the Mets have reportedly taken an interest in a newly available veteran: Ryan Brasier.

Mets Show Interest in Ryan Brasier

According to Pat Ragazzo of Mets on SI, the Mets have their eyes on Brasier, the veteran right-hander who was recently designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers:

“One name they like is right-hander Ryan Brasier,” Ragazzo noted. “A number of teams are expected to be interested in Brasier, so the Mets are unlikely to be the only club that could consider him.”

That last part is important—Brasier won’t be short on suitors. Despite battling a calf injury that landed him on the IL twice in 2024, he still managed a respectable 3.54 ERA. A two-time World Series champion (2018 with the Red Sox, 2024 with the Dodgers), Brasier brings experience and a winning pedigree, two things that could make him an attractive addition to a Mets bullpen that needs more stability.

A Veteran Arm with Upside

At 37—soon to be 38 in August—Brasier is no longer in his prime, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of gas. His release from the Dodgers had more to do with the team adding Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates than it did with his performance. And while it wouldn’t be fair to expect him to replicate the dominance of his best years (like his 1.60 ERA in 2018 or 1.50 in 2021), the Mets would gladly take a version of him that resembles his 2023 form (3.02 ERA) or something close to his career 3.85 ERA.

For a bullpen that needs reliability, Brasier could be a solid, low-risk addition. He’s not the flashiest name, but he’s been through October battles, knows how to get outs, and might have just enough left in the tank to help the Mets.