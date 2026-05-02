The New York Mets dropped the first 5 innings at Angel Stadium without a run on the board, fell into a 3-0 hole, and then won anyway. Final score: 4-3, Mets. A good way to open May.

Christian Scott gave up the damage early. Huascar Brazobán struck out the side in the 6th to begin the shutdown. That’s the frame around what happened. The actual story was a 3-run 6th inning that came out of nowhere and flipped the game.

The Inning That Changed Everything

Bo Bichette led off the 6th with a single, deflected off Walbert Ureña. Juan Soto followed with a single to right. Two on, nobody out, and Ureña was done — an injury pulled him before he could get the next out. Brent Suter came in and got MJ Melendez‘s pinch-hitter Austin Slater to strike out. Still two on, one out.

Then Francisco Alvarez lined a single to center to score Bichette. 3-1. Brett Baty grounded out to push Soto to third and Alvarez to second — the kind of out that still does something. Chase Silseth replaced Suter, and Marcus Semien grounded one right back through the middle. Soto scored. Alvarez scored. Tie game, 3-3.

Three runs on 3 singles and a groundout. No extra-base hits required.

The Mets didn’t stop there. In the 7th, Ronny Mauricio pulled a José Fermin fastball to center field for a solo home run — his 1st of the season — and just like that the Mets had the lead for the first time all night. 4-3.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The bullpen was asked to protect that margin through the final 4 innings, and they did it cleanly. Brazobán struck out the side in the 6th. Brooks Raley worked a 1-2-3 7th. Luke Weaver handled the 8th. Devin Williams closed it in the 9th — Trout, Moncada, Soler, all retired. Zero earned runs allowed across those 4 innings combined.

Scott’s line read 5 innings, 3 runs, 8 strikeouts. He gave up the Jorge Soler 2-run homer in the 1st and a run in the 3rd on a wild sequence that started with a Zach Neto hit-by-pitch, two stolen bases, and a Francisco Alvarez throwing error. He also left with a 3-0 deficit. What the offense and bullpen did with that situation was the whole game.

The Mets came into May at 11-21 and dropped a month that felt like it never got going. This was a different kind of win — situational, bullpen-reliant, built around a single inning doing all the work. Carson Benge and Tyrone Taylor went a combined 0-for-7, and the Mets won anyway. If that bullpen keeps holding leads and Mauricio keeps finding his power stroke, this team can still surprise you in May.