The New York Mets lost 5-4 to the Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon at Citi Field, dropping the series finale and falling to 10-21 on the season. They erased a 3-run deficit, took a lead into the 8th inning, and still lost. That sequence tells you most of what you need to know about this team right now.

Freddy Peralta gave the Mets every reason to win this game. He went 6 innings, allowed 3 runs — 1 earned — struck out 6, and held a Nationals lineup that had built a 3-0 lead by the 3rd inning largely to nothing after that. The unearned run in the 2nd came off a Peralta throwing error. He was better than his early trouble suggested, and he left with a 3-3 that the bullpen had one job to protect.

The comeback that gave them that lead belonged almost entirely to MJ Melendez. Down 3-0 in the bottom of the 3rd with 2 outs, Bo Bichette walked and Juan Soto singled to set the table. Melendez turned on a pitch and drove it out to right field — a 3-run shot that tied the game at 3. His 2nd homer of the year, and easily the loudest moment at Citi Field all afternoon.

Mark Vientos gave them the lead in the 6th. Soto walked, Brett Baty sacrificed him to 2nd — Baty was lifted for Tyrone Taylor the following half-inning — and Vientos lined a double to center to score Soto. 4-3 Mets heading to the 7th.

Brooks Raley handled the 7th cleanly, striking out 2. That was the bridge. Then came the 8th.

Weaver Couldn’t Hold It

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Luke Weaver entered with a 4-3 lead and allowed a leadoff single to Luis García Jr. A force out moved Daylen Lile to first, and then CJ Abrams hit a 2-run homer to right-center that put Washington ahead 5-4. Weaver’s ERA now sits at 6.00. This was his 2nd blown save of the season.

The Mets went quietly in the bottom half. Devin Williams came out for the 9th with a 2-run cushion and navigated a Nasim Nuñez steal and a throw-out at the plate without damage. Marcus Semien and Carson Benge went down in order. Francisco Alvarez pinch hit and doubled, giving the sellout crowd a flicker — but Ronny Mauricio struck out swinging to end it.

Luis Torrens went 0-for-2 catching before being replaced by Alvarez in the 9th. Semien finished 0-for-4. The offense outside of Melendez and Soto — who went 2-for-3 with 2 walks — did very little.

Weaver has now blown 2 saves and owns a 6.00 ERA in the role. At some point, the Mets have to decide whether he’s still the right option in high-leverage spots — or whether this keeps happening in games they’ve already earned the right to win.