The NY Mets lost 14-2 to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night at Citi Field, a score that was never close and only got uglier. Washington hung 2 runs in the first inning, 7 more in the fourth, and kept adding until the final out. New York managed 10 hits and scored twice. That was the whole story — on both sides of the ball.

The Fourth Inning Finished It

David Peterson entered the fourth having already surrendered 2 runs on 5 hits. He did not escape it. Jacob Young walked to lead off, Daylen Lile singled, and Joey Wiemer’s RBI single made it 3-1. That should have been manageable. Then a walk to Nasim Nuñez loaded the bases, and a bases-loaded walk to James Wood pushed another run across — 4-1, no outs yet recorded since Wiemer’s single. Peterson was lifted.

Sean Manaea came on and immediately hit Curtis Mead, scoring a fifth run of the inning. Then Brady House unloaded a grand slam to left-center. One pitch, 4 runs, 9-1. Peterson was charged with 7 earned runs in 3.2 innings. Manaea allowed 6 more over his next 2.2.

The staff finished allowing 14 earned runs on 15 hits. Carl Edwards Jr. was the only arm who didn’t give up a crooked number — 2.2 innings, 1 run.

No Answers at the Plate

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Juan Soto went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in the third, his 3rd of the year. MJ Melendez singled home a run in the fifth. That was the offense. Two runs, 12 strikeouts, and a lineup that stranded runners in every inning it managed to put someone on base.

Francisco Alvarez went 0-for-4 with 3 strikeouts and a passed ball in the first inning that allowed CJ Abrams to reach second. Bo Bichette grounded out in the ninth to end it, going 1-for-5. Brett Baty, Marcus Semien, Tyrone Taylor, Carson Benge, and Ronny Mauricio combined to go 4-for-20 with 8 strikeouts. Cade Cavalli punched out 10 Mets in 6 innings and earned the win with minimal resistance.

This was not a game where one unit let the other down. Both units were absent.

New York falls to 10-20. Peterson is now 0-4 with a 6.53 ERA. The rotation needs answers, the lineup needs production from the middle, and right now neither is delivering. Thursday’s game comes fast.