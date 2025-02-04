Mets’ new starting pitcher excited for ‘big things ahead’ in 2025

Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

New York Mets All-Star Clay Holmes is eager to take the mound in the upcoming 2025 MLB season. He expressed the high hopes he has for the forthcoming campaign while speaking with the media recently in South Florida.

Mets: Clay Holmes is getting feet wet with teammates

Per SNY, Holmes had this to say to the press at Port St. Lucie where he threw a session at Mets batting practice:

“It’s nice to see this blue and orange on and see some guys start trickling in. I’m excited. There’s a lot of big things ahead for the Mets this year.” Holmes said.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mets are rounding into shape ahead of Spring Training

The Mets will begin their Spring Training Grapefruit League on Feb. 2 also at Port St. Lucie. Their slate will last until March 24. Holmes will get a chance to show his stuff for the first time as a starter in his career. The reigning two-time All-Star was recognized both times for his work as the New York Yankees’ closer.

New York’s hope is that the Alabama native will be able to remain efficient in accordance with the 2.85 cumulative ERA and 1.165 WHIP he boasted within those three years. For now, Holmes appeared stoked to hit the ground running with his Mets teammates and the next few weeks will give them the chance to build camaraderie and shake off any offseason rust.