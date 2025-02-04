Mets have a chance to create an elite power surge in their batting order

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Mets have the rare opportunity to pair two of baseball’s most prolific sluggers in the heart of their lineup, but for now, that vision is still incomplete. Juan Soto is in place, ready to bring his generational hitting talent to Queens, but Pete Alonso’s contract situation remains unresolved.

If the Mets can finalize a deal with Alonso, they’ll have a legitimate shot at rolling out one of the most dangerous offensive tandems in the game, a duo that could easily combine for 75-plus home runs in 2025.

A Championship-Caliber Power Surge

Few teams can boast the kind of punch the Mets could have if they lock in Alonso alongside Soto. Both players have the ability to carry an offense, but together, they could completely reshape the Mets’ lineup into a relentless force.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Soto’s ability to get on base at an elite level would set the table for Alonso’s raw power, creating a deadly combination of patience and slugging. Soto posted a .288/.419/.569 slash line with 41 home runs last season, proving once again that his approach at the plate is unmatched.

Alonso, despite a slight dip in production, still managed 34 home runs and 88 RBIs. Keeping them together would give the Mets an anchor in their lineup capable of overwhelming even the best pitching staffs.

The Holdup in Alonso’s Return

The Mets have reportedly put a three-year contract on the table for Alonso, with an opt-out after 2025. This structure gives Alonso flexibility to test the market again while giving the Mets short-term security. However, the main issue appears to be the financials. Alonso wants to ensure that his 2025 salary is high enough before committing, knowing that he’ll have another shot at free agency soon.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets are likely weighing their options, but the longer this drags on, the greater the risk that another team swoops in with a stronger offer. Losing Alonso would not only weaken the lineup but also force the Mets to find a replacement who can bring similar power—an almost impossible task at this stage of the offseason.

Soto and Alonso Can Carry the Mets Into Contention

With pitching questions still lingering, the Mets may have to rely on their offense to keep them in the playoff race. If they keep Alonso, the Mets would have one of the most well-rounded lineups in the National League, blending power, plate discipline, and run production.

This duo has the potential to fuel a deep postseason run, but the Mets can’t afford to let Alonso slip away. The solution is right in front of them, and locking in their franchise slugger should be a no-brainer.