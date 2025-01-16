Mets eyeing shot-in-the-dark trade for Blue Jays superstar

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The New York Mets may end their stalemate with All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso in favor of pursuing a superstar 1B on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mets want Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for 1B role

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

SNY’s Andy Martino reported on Wednesday that the Mets have expressed interest in Blue Jays franchise player Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this offseason:

“The Mets have spoken with the Toronto Blue Jays this winter about Guerrero, league sources say, though those sources characterized the conversations as “checking in,” Martino wrote. “To be as clear as possible — attn: aggregators and Twitter info thieves — a Mets/Guerrero fit remains in the realm of fantasy baseball.

“It is far from certain that Guerrero will even be available in a trade, or that the Mets will have room left in the budget after signing other hitters and relievers. League sources who have spoken with Toronto this month say that the club is still weighing whether to extend their first baseman. Guerrero recently set a deadline of the first full day of spring training, saying that he will cut off extension talks at that point.”

Guerrero Jr. may not be available for Mets until late 2025

Guerrero Jr. avoided arbitration with Toronto, agreeing to a one-year, $28.5 million to return to the ball club for the 2025 MLB campaign. Nevertheless, he was seeking well over $30 million on an annual basis on an extension offer, which the Blue Jays did not meet. Once he hits unrestricted free agency in the fall of 2025, the 25-year-old could seek greener pastures in an open market that will scratch and claw to obtain his services.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Mets could take advantage of the tenuous situation that the Blue Jays are in with their frontman and try to fortify their infield. Additionally, Alonso and his agent Scott Boras have been playing hardball to obtain a long-term deal priced at $200 million, while New York’s front office remains committed to giving him a shorter-termed deal in the three-year ballpark at around $90 million.

Guerrero Jr. could lift Mets to elite status upon arrival

Albeit, the market has shrunk considerably at first base. The Florida native may find it increasingly difficult to get the longevity he desires on his next deal. Guerrero Jr. would be just about as good an option to man the Mets’ three slot in the infield as there is in the big leagues. He hit 30 home runs, 103 RBIs, and sported a .323 batting average last time out.

That level of productivity next to new Mets superstar Juan Soto could catapult them to being one of the most formidable batting orders in the Majors and strengthen their World Series odds. The organization will need to hope that the six-year veteran gets shopped midway through the 2025 outing in order to make that ideal pairing come to fruition.