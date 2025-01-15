Mets urged to sign World Series champion hurler this winter

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have built a strong rotation this offseason. However, there’s a free agent they could sign that could bring it closer to having World Series strength.

Mets can elevate rotation by signing Jack Flaherty

Rising Apple’s Brian Germinaro recently linked the Mets to free agent star pitcher Jack Flaherty, saying this about why a signing would make sense:

“Yet despite the strong season, Flaherty has struggled to land the long-term deal he expected. So much so he’s once again open to taking a short-term deal. Although the Mets seem content with their rotation, they should bring in Flaherty on a short-term contract,” Germinaro wrote.

“The biggest thing Flaherty brings to the Mets rotation is stability. Although the rotation is better than it was at the start of 2024, there are still major question marks surrounding it. Like how Kodai Senga will pitching after missing almost all of 2024. Or will guys like Frankie Montas or Clay Holmes have the same success that other reclamation projects have had? Even the ace of the staff Manaea has questions about whether he can repeat his 2024 performance.”

Mets could use another frontline pitcher like Flaherty

The Mets’ rotation is led by Senga. The soon-to-be third-year veteran is a one-time All-Star dating back to his rookie season. However, despite his shiny 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts from that selfsame outing, he did not play up to standard against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 National League Championship Series despite recovering from a pair of injuries that limited him to only one start in 2024.

Additionally, Manaea played like a legitimate No. 3 option last time out and rose to the occasion at the tail end of the previous campaign, finishing 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA and 184 Ks. Nevertheless, more may need to be seen from the lefty talent to deduce if he can be the No. 2 option that helps to frontline New York to a World Series crown in 2025. Plus, Holmes is expected to round out their lineup, having started in only four of his 311 career games played despite being a two-time All-Star as a closer.

Flaherty is well worth the Mets investing in

Thus, Flaherty is a proven lead man who shared the top spot in the Dodgers’ rotation next to Yoshinobu Yamamoto throughout their 2024 postseason run to Fall Classic glory. His 13-7 record, 3.17 cumulative ERA, and 194 strikeouts prove him to be just the guy who could make New York’s ensemble title-worthy. Those numbers would have exceeded Manaea and Luis Severino’s output had he been on the team with them in 2024.

The Mets have $253.1 million on their books for next season. Adding the California native at $20-$25 million annually could fall in line with their willingness to spend to gun for a title next time out.



