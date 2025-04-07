Mets star pitcher controls Blue Jays in 2-1 win

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York Mets starter David Peterson was strong in the team’s most recent victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mets pitcher throws classic performance vs. Jays

Peterson commanded the Blue Jays for 4.2 innings, striking out three for the day. He earned a 2.53 ERA for his work.

The lefty talent held Toronto without a run until the latter portion of the top of the fifth inning. Peterson hit Andres Gimenez with a pitch, bringing Tyler Heinenman home for the score.

According to MLB.com’s Bill Ladson, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said this after pulling the Colorado native in the fifth due to nausea:

“We went out there and he said he felt like he [was] punched in the stomach and had blurry vision. Physically, he is fine,” Mendoza said.

Peterson came through in his second start of the season

Though the Blue Jays’ only run of the game was scored on Peterson’s watch, it was still a quality effort from the Mets’ six-year veteran. The victory brought him to 2-0 on the year.

Peterson will look to recover from what he hopes is a “one-and-done” ailment by the time his next start arrives. New York will gun for a 7-3 record on the heels of his win.