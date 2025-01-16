Mets add seasoned arm to bullpen by signing former Giants reliever

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have just added another talent to their bullpen.

Mets tack on veteran RP Austin Warren to bullpen ranks

The Mets claimed former San Francisco Giants reliever Austin Warren off of waivers on Wednesday, as Dan Martin of the New York Post reported. Warren is a four-year MLB veteran who is approaching his fifth season in 2025. Last time out, the righty hurler appeared in six games for the Giants and sported a 1.69 ERA and seven strikeouts.

Warren has chance to earn Mets spot behind efficient 2024

He was limited due to recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in May of 2023. Warren was able to make all six of his appearances on the mound in 2024 between Aug. 28 and Sept. 27, which served as great tune-up reps that could carry over into him fully rounding into form come Spring Training.

The 28-year-old will now join a Mets bullpen headlined by Edwin Diaz, Reed Garrett, Sean Reid-Foley, and Jose Butto. Clay Holmes could also return to a relief role if New York’s experiment with him as a starter on the mound does not pan out as expected. That would further stack their unit.

Nevertheless, Warren will get a chance to earn a regular spot in the Mets’ ensemble next time out.