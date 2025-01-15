Mets targeting Yankees’ playoff bullpen hero

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Mets, a team looking to solidify their bullpen depth, are reportedly interested in veteran left-handed reliever Tim Hill, according to Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Hill is coming off a strong 2024 campaign split between the Chicago White Sox and the Yankees, and his performance during the latter half of the season has caught the attention of several teams, including the Mets.

Hill’s 2024 Season: A Tale of Two Stops

Hill logged 67 innings last year, posting a collective 3.36 ERA. While his overall numbers were solid, it was his stint with the Yankees that turned heads. Over 44 innings in the Bronx, Hill dominated hitters with a 2.05 ERA, proving himself as a reliable late-inning option. His excellence carried into the postseason, where he was practically untouchable, posting a 1.08 ERA over 8.1 high-leverage innings.

Hill isn’t the kind of pitcher who will blow batters away with velocity or dazzle with strikeout numbers. Instead, he thrives on inducing weak contact and pounding the bottom of the strike zone. He finished 2024 in the 100th percentile for both barrel rate and ground ball percentage, making him one of the most effective ground-ball pitchers in baseball. His 68.2% ground ball rate was among the highest in the league, a testament to his ability to neutralize hitters by keeping the ball out of the air.

A Unique Arm Slot and Specialized Role

Hill’s sidearm delivery gives him a distinct advantage, especially against left-handed batters. His unorthodox arm slot creates unusual movement on his pitches, making it difficult for hitters to square him up. This is particularly valuable in late-game situations when matchups matter most. The Mets, a team with a number of former Yankees pitching coaches on staff, are well aware of Hill’s strengths and his ability to thrive in specialized roles.

His pitch mix is straightforward but effective. Hill primarily relies on a sinker and a four-seam fastball. His sinker, which averages just 88.7 mph, is his bread and butter. Despite its lack of velocity, it generates plenty of ground balls and weak contact due to its sharp, late movement. His ability to keep hitters off-balance and avoid hard-hit balls makes him a unique weapon out of the bullpen, even in today’s velocity-driven game.

Why Hill Fits the Mets’ Bullpen Needs

The Mets have been looking to retool their bullpen after an uneven 2024 season, and Hill could be the perfect addition. His ability to neutralize left-handed hitters and induce ground balls aligns well with the Mets’ defensive strategy and pitching philosophy.

Given his postseason success with the Yankees, Hill has already proven he can handle the pressure of October baseball, which is a quality the Mets would value as they aim to return to the playoffs. The Mets also have familiarity with Hill through their coaching connections, which could make the transition seamless if a deal is reached.