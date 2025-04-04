2 injured Mets make huge strides in rehab and could be back very soon

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have assembled a formidable squad for the 2025 season, yet they’ve already had their fair share of adversity. With multiple injuries hampering both their pitching staff and lineup, the team has still managed to hold a respectable 3-3 record.

While they haven’t fully hit their stride, reinforcements are on the horizon.

Encouraging News on Francisco Alvarez

Catcher Francisco Alvarez has been sidelined since undergoing hamate bone surgery on March 10, but there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel. Manager Carlos Mendoza shared an optimistic update ahead of the Mets’ home opener, revealing that Alvarez is taking a significant step forward in his recovery.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“Francisco Alvarez is set to catch Kodai Senga’s bullpen session today and hit batting practice in the cages,” SNY posted on X. That’s a major sign of progress for the young backstop, as it means his wrist is healing well enough to handle both defensive and offensive workloads.

Given his initial 6-8 week timeline, Alvarez remains right on track. If everything continues smoothly, fans could see him return to the lineup by late April or early May.

Of course, the Mets will proceed with caution—no one wants to rush a player back only to see him sidelined again.

Jeff McNeil Nearing a Return

Second baseman Jeff McNeil is also inching closer to rejoining the team. Sidelined with an oblique injury since March 13, McNeil was initially projected to miss 3-4 weeks. Now, he’s progressing well, as evidenced by his pre-game activities on Friday.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

McNeil was spotted taking grounders at second base before the game—a crucial checkpoint in his rehab. Given the nature of oblique injuries, which can be notoriously tricky for hitters, the next step will be getting some at-bats to ensure he’s ready for live action.

Unlike Alvarez, McNeil appears to be on the verge of activation. If all goes according to plan, he could return in a matter of days rather than weeks, providing a much-needed boost to the Mets’ lineup.

Mets Holding Their Own

Even with these key absences, the Mets have managed to stay afloat early in the season. Once they get Alvarez and McNeil back in the fold, their offense should take a step forward. It’s been a challenging start, but with help on the way, brighter days could be just around the corner.