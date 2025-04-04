Mets honor their legends before taking the field for home opener

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets opened their 2025 season at Citi Field in the kind of fashion that reminded fans why baseball is more than just a game—it’s a living, breathing time machine. Long before the first pitch was thrown, the party had already begun.

Honoring the Legends: A Double Dose of Nostalgia

In a heartfelt tribute to the teams that almost touched glory, the Mets welcomed back key figures from their 2000 and 2015 World Series squads.

While neither team came away with the championship—falling to the Yankees and Royals respectively—they left behind seasons full of grit, highlight reels, and memories that still get fans talking.

Representing the 2015 underdogs were fan favorites Bartolo Colon, the ageless wonder with a swing as unforgettable as his fastball, and Juan Lagares, whose glove once seemed magnetically attracted to baseballs.

On the other side of the time portal, the 2000 team sent out two stalwarts: John Franco, the ever-reliable closer, and Al Leiter, the fiery lefty whose starts felt like must-see TV.

In a moment straight out of a sports movie, all four threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the same time—like a baseball version of synchronized swimming—and yes, someone had the good sense to catch it on video.

A Nod to ‘Steady Eddie’

The Mets also paused to honor one of their original icons: Ed Kranepool, who passed away in September. Known affectionately as “Steady Eddie,” Kranepool stuck with the franchise when it was more punchline than powerhouse.

He endured those rocky early ‘60s seasons, savored the miracle of 1969, and remained loyal to the blue and orange through thick and thin.

In a touching tribute, the team will wear a number 7 patch on their sleeves all season, a quiet but constant reminder of the legacy he left behind.

New Faces, Familiar Cheers

The fans—decked out in jerseys old and new—welcomed this year’s squad with the kind of ovation that rattles your ribcage. Juan Soto, the big off-season splash, received a hero’s welcome, while franchise cornerstone Francisco Lindor got the kind of love usually reserved for returning war heroes or long-lost relatives.

An All-Mets Affair

From start to finish, it wasn’t just a ballgame—it was a Mets reunion, a tribute, and a welcome party rolled into one. Thousands filled the seats, not just to see what this new team can do, but to remember what’s already been done.

And for a fan base that wears its heart on its sleeve, the home opener wasn’t just the beginning of a new season—it was a celebration of everything Mets baseball has meant, and still means.