Mets may have a future superstar joining their ranks

The New York Mets may have just struck gold in the international signing market with the addition of Elian Peña, a 17-year-old shortstop prospect from the Dominican Republic.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, Peña has been a name to watch for years, once being dubbed “the best 12-year-old on the planet.” Fast forward five years, and the Mets have now invested a franchise-record $5 million in international funds to secure his signature, signaling just how high they are on his potential.

Peña Draws Comparisons to a Superstar

Peña’s game has often drawn comparisons to Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers, another Dominican Republic product who has developed into one of MLB’s most consistent offensive forces.

As Sammon noted:

“At a younger age, Peña drew comparisons to Boston Red Sox star third baseman Rafael Devers, also from the Dominican Republic. Scouts still see the connection because of power, contact and plate discipline. Peña, a left-handed batter listed at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, primarily plays shortstop, but scouts see him likely moving off the premiere defensive position in the future with second base or third base likely alternatives. Such a change shouldn’t diminish his value too much, scouts said, because he’s just that good of a hitter.”

A Special Plate Approach

One of the reasons Peña has stood out in scouting circles is his remarkable plate discipline.

“In one of Peña’s more well-known workouts in scouting circles, he took approximately 50 plate appearances over a three-day span. People familiar with the matter say he never swung at a pitch out of the strike zone. That’s one example of why one scout referred to him as a “one-in-every-five-years type of situation.”

This discipline, coupled with his ability to generate power and contact, gives Peña the foundation to develop into an elite offensive player. His swing mechanics are smooth and efficient, allowing him to adjust to different pitch types and locations with ease. If his early scouting reports hold true, Peña could eventually be a nightmare for opposing pitchers, much like the slugger he’s often compared to.

Long-Term Potential in the Mets’ Farm System

While Peña’s signing is exciting, it’s important to remember that his journey is just beginning. At 17, he’ll likely start his professional career in the lower levels of the Mets’ farm system, where the focus will be on refining his raw talent and preparing him for the physical and mental demands of professional baseball. The Mets’ player development staff will have their hands full, but with Peña’s natural ability and disciplined approach, they’ll have plenty to work with.

Even if Peña eventually moves off shortstop, his versatility and elite bat will make him an asset wherever he plays. Whether he ends up manning second base, third base, or sticking at shortstop for the long haul, the Mets are betting on his bat to be the game-changing tool that propels him to stardom.

Betting Big on the Future

The Mets’ decision to break their international spending record for Peña speaks volumes about their belief in his potential. While he won’t be making an impact at Citi Field anytime soon, the investment is a clear sign that the franchise is focused on building for sustained success. If Peña continues to develop as scouts expect, he could be a centerpiece for the Mets’ future—a hitter capable of driving runs and setting the tone for the lineup.

Elian Peña might just be one of those prospects Mets fans will talk about for years as a pivotal addition to the organization. For now, though, the spotlight will be on his development, as the Mets patiently nurture what they hope will be their next star.