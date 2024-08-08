Mets’ trade deadline acquisition that wasn’t meant to happen has turned into a steal

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets were pretty active at the trade deadline, making numerous moves to upgrade a roster that, after a run fueled by a McDonald’s mascot and a hit pop single from their second baseman, found themselves firmly back in playoff contention after looking like the season was destined for failure just weeks before.

However, the Mets’ best acquisition may have been the player they never intended to trade for.

Mets: Paul Blackburn has looked like an ace

Aug 7, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Following the injuries to the starting staff of Christian Scott (who went down with a right UCL sprain) and 2023 all-star Kodai Senga (who lasted just one start before going down with a regular season-ending calf sprain), president of baseball operations David Stearns went to work to add another arm and found a partner in the Oakland Athletics, who sent former all-star Paul Blackburn to the Mets.

After an injury-riddled start to the 2024 campaign, where the right-hander missed over two months due to a right foot stress reaction and made just nine starts, pitching 51 innings to a 4.41 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP while striking out 38, it was a question exactly what quality of a pitcher the Mets were getting.

The California native has been much better than the Mets could have imagined he would be. Since donning the blue and orange, Blackburn has looked like a different pitcher, pitching to a stellar 1.50 ERA across 12 innings with a 1.25 WHIP and 12 strikeouts.

“I’m just trying to go out and keep us in the game as long as I possibly can,” Blackburn said after Wednesday’s start against the Colorado Rockies. “The team, in general, is unbelievable. You look around, and it’s just big name after big name. I’m just trying to go out and attack guys, keep my head down, and put us in the best situation to win.”

Blackburn is scheduled to return to the bump on Tuesday when he takes on his former team for the first time at Citi Field and will look to continue to be the best acquisition for the Mets at this year’s trade deadline.