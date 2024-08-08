Mets’ late-blooming relief pitcher is getting closer to throwing a bullpen session

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Many things can define the New York Mets 2024 campaign, but perhaps the biggest has been their ability to overcome the numerous injuries the roster has endured. Despite all those injuries, they sit at 61-54 and in the final wild-card spot.

However, reinforcements appear to be on the way as the Mets late blooming relief pitcher is progressing in his rehab and getting closer to making a giant stride.

Mets: Dedniel Núñez is getting closer to returning

Jul 13, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Dedniel Núñez (72) reacts after recording a save after defeating the Colorado Rockies 7-3 at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Before Thursday’s afternoon series finale against the Colorado Rockies, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided a positive update on relief pitcher Dedniel Núñez, who has been on the 15-day injured with a right pronator strain.

According to Mendoza, Núñez threw from 110 feet on Wednesday with “intensity,” and if the 28-year-old responds well, the organization hopes that he can throw his first bullpen session as soon as this weekend.

The Mets first-year manager said earlier this week that Núñez was no longer enduring the soreness in his forearm.

The Dominican Republic native had been one of the most prominent surprise contributors and arguably the bullpen’s most valuable relievers since making his MLB debut on April 9. Núñez has pitched 33.1 innings across 24 appearances to a 2.43 ERA with a 0.930 WHIP while recording 45 strikeouts and a save.

Where could Núñez fit in upon his return?

Despite landing on the injured list on July 26, the bullpen that Núñez is anticipated to return to looks much different than the one he left.

With all the new acquisitions, particularly of high-leverage guys, the 28-year-old could potentially find himself returning to a low-stress role before transitioning back to his previous role when either another reliever falters or someone else gets hurt.

There is potential that he swaps with José Buttó, and Buttó moves to the rotation, with Núñez taking the spot the Venezuelan native has filled in the bullpen as of late. However, that all depends on whether the organization wants to move to a six-man rotation or if a starter gets hurt prior to his return.

Regardless, when Núñez does return, it will be a welcome site for a bullpen that hasn’t been the sharpest over the most recent stretch.