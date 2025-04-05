Mets’ star in love with fans: ‘I didn’t realize how passionate they are’

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When Juan Soto inked the biggest deal in MLB history with the New York Mets, the ink wasn’t even dry before fans began dreaming. They filled comment sections and let their imaginations run wild in social media.

But no amount of online love can quite compare to the roar of 40,000 voices under the lights.

A New Chapter Begins at Citi Field

On a chilly Friday afternoon at Citi Field, Mets fans finally got their chance to go beyond emojis and usernames. They showed up in full force for the home opener, and they did what they’ve been waiting months to do: welcome Soto with thunderous applause and unfiltered admiration.

The ovation before the game wasn’t just noise—it was a message: we believe in you.

And Juan Soto? He felt it. He heard it. He soaked it all in.

“It feels great, this fanbase is amazing,” Soto said according to SNY, moments after the Mets blanked the Blue Jays 5-0. “I didn’t realize how many fans they have, how passionate they are. It’s really cool.”

A Star with Shoulders Built for Burdens

Soto isn’t just wearing a jersey—he’s wearing the weight of an entire franchise’s expectations. The kind of weight that doesn’t show up in box scores. It’s the hope of generations who’ve watched more Octobers from their couches than from Citi Field’s bleachers.

It’s the collective breath-holding of a fanbase that’s been chasing more than division titles—they’re after a parade.

That’s precisely why the Mets backed up the Brinks truck for him. Not just for his bat or his glove, but because they see him as the guy. The one who can turn heartbreaking “almosts” into champagne-soaked triumphs.

More Than Just a Game

When Soto ripped a key RBI double and was met with another ovation, the moment wasn’t just about runs and stats. It was a quiet nod between player and city—a mutual understanding that something special might be brewing.

And while he hasn’t yet tasted October baseball in Queens, he’s already imagining what it might feel like. For Mets fans, the hope is that the magic of that Friday afternoon is just the prelude.