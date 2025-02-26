Mets’ trade candidate still battling knee injury

The New York Mets find themselves with an interesting problem in the outfield. With Juan Soto, José Siri, Brandon Nimmo, Jesse Winker, Tyrone Taylor, and Starling Marte all vying for spots, something has to give. Six capable outfielders for a handful of positions is like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole—someone’s getting squeezed out.

That someone, ideally, would be Marte. The Mets have been eager to move the 36-year-old, but that’s been easier said than done. Age, salary, declining production, and a nagging knee issue have made him a tough sell on the trade market.

Marte’s Lingering Knee Issue

Injuries are part of baseball, but when a player is on the wrong side of 30 and speed is a key part of his game, a lingering knee problem is more than just a minor concern. Marte has been dealing with knee soreness since last summer, and despite efforts to manage it, there’s still no clear timeline for his return to full-game action.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Mets insider Anthony DiComo recently reported that Marte will start taking live batting practice in early March, though only on the back fields—an indicator that the team is handling him with extreme caution. Manager Carlos Mendoza acknowledged the situation, stating that Marte has “some good days, some not so good” when it comes to his running progression.

If Marte were fully healthy, moving him might still be tricky given his $19 million salary and recent offensive struggles. But factor in the uncertainty surrounding his knee, and teams aren’t exactly lining up with trade offers. An aging speedster with injury concerns isn’t the most attractive trade piece, especially for a team looking to offload him rather than sweeten the deal with prospects or cash.

The Mets might ultimately have to hope that Marte gets healthy, performs well early in the season, and rebuilds some value. Otherwise, they could be stuck with an outfield surplus that isn’t as flexible as it looks on paper.