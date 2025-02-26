Mets injured reliever is ahead of schedule and could be ready for Opening Day

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets made a big move this offseason, locking in left-handed reliever AJ Minter with a two-year, $22 million deal to give their bullpen a top-tier southpaw. But whether he’d be ready for Opening Day was always going to be a question mark.

Beating the Clock on Recovery

Minter underwent left hip surgery in late August, and the initial prognosis put his return anywhere from seven to nine months. That meant his availability for the start of the season was far from a sure thing. A lot had to go right, and it appears that’s exactly what’s happening.

By all accounts, Minter is making faster progress than expected. According to the New York Post, he’s ahead of schedule in his rehab and feeling good about his recovery. That’s music to the Mets’ ears, considering their bullpen needs all the reinforcements it can get.

“The training staff has been excellent, and it’s their job to kind of tell me no because I am not very good at saying no,” Minter admitted, highlighting his eagerness to get back on the mound.

A Careful but Steady Approach

As much as Minter wants to push himself, he understands the importance of patience. Rushing back too soon could mean setbacks, and he’s taking that into account.

“That’s where we have to be smart and not push because I am feeling good,” he said.

For now, he’s been throwing bullpen sessions in camp, though he hasn’t faced live hitters yet. That next step is coming soon, and once he clears that hurdle, the Opening Day conversation will start to get even more real.

A Key Piece in a Banged-Up Staff

Last season, Minter pitched in 39 games for the Braves, posting a strong 2.62 ERA while striking out 35 batters. His presence would be a major boost to a Mets pitching staff dealing with its fair share of injuries.

Frankie Montas (high-grade lat strain) and Sean Manaea (right oblique strain) are both on the mend, leaving the team with some uncertainty on the mound. But unlike those two, Minter looks like he has a legitimate shot at breaking camp with the team—especially if he gets through the final stages of his rehab without any issues.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has indicated that he’d like to see Minter get at least five or six spring training appearances before signing off on his readiness. If he keeps trending in the right direction, the Mets could have their elite lefty out of the bullpen right on time.