Mets superstar closing in on incredible MLB milestone

New York Mets superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor could enter rarified air in 2025.

Mets: Francisco Lindor nearing home runs feat

Lindor currently sits at 248 home runs for his career. If he hits 13 more, he could pass one of the greatest players to play the shortstop position next season, as Mets Batflip recently shared:

“Most career home runs by a shortstop: Cal Ripken Jr. (353), Alex Rodriguez (345), Ernie Banks (298), Miguel Tejada (285), Derek Jeter (260), FRANCISCO LINDOR (248),” Mets Batflip published on X.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Lindor is on pace to leapfrog Derek Jeter in 2025

Though Jeter was never a power-hitter for his career, his consistency and longevity allowed him to amass 260 home runs. Correspondingly, Lindor, who has hit 30-plus home runs in five of the last eight seasons, could easily pass the New York Yankees legend before the second half of the upcoming campaign even gets underway, should health permit.

After surpassing Jeter, the Puerto Rican talent would need 25 additional long bombs at the least to pass Miguel Tejada for No. 4 on the leaderboard. Lindor would need a total of 38 homers to reach No. 4 next time out for the Mets — a total he’s reached only once before in 2018.

From a big-picture standpoint, the 31-year-old is in the thick of his prime with seemingly many more years of peak play ahead of him. Last season’s runner-up for the National League MVP award will almost surely pass Ripken Jr. for the all-time record if he hits his eight-year average of 28 home runs for the next four seasons.