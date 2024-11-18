Mets sign old friend on minor league deal

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Everybody is focused on the New York Mets and how they handle free agency. They have money to spend and big fish to catch, but that doesn’t mean they can’t add to their depth while they pursue the bigger stars. They now know how important it is to have multiple options at every position.

Mets sign Donovan Walton and Rafael Ortega to minor league deals

This past weekend, the Mets signed infielder Donovan Walton to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. On Monday, they did the same with outfielder Rafael Ortega, an old friend of the franchise after spending the 2023 campaign in Queens.

“Ortega, 33, will be in his second stint with the Mets organization. He played the bulk of the 2023 season there, logging 30 Triple-A games and another 47 big league contests. The lefty-swinging Ortega filled a bench role with the Mets in ’23, hitting .219/.341/.272 with a homer and six steals in 136 plate appearances that season. He’s a career .245/.322/.349 hitter in 1301 plate appearances as a big leaguer, dating back to his MLB debut with the Rockies in 2012,” MLB Trade Rumors wrote about Ortega.

The Mets hope Ortega regains his best form and sticks around as depth

The veteran is capable of playing the three outfield positions, but most of his experience comes in center field. His most recent MLB stint came with the Chicago White Sox in 2024, with which he played 14 games and left a disappointing .248 OPS.

At his best, Ortega offers versatility, the ability to get on base, and some pop and speed. His best season in MLB, by far, was 2021 with the Chicago Cubs, as he hit a solid .291/.360/.463 with 11 home runs, 12 stolen bases, and a .823 OPS in 103 games and 296 at-bats.

The best-case scenario here for the Mets is to get Ortega to be at least somewhat close to that level and to stick around as organizational depth. He will be playing for the right to be a member of an active MLB roster come Opening Day, whether it is with the Mets or with some other squad.