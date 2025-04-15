Mets’ dynamic infielder is tipping the scale in his favor in the battle for playing time

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

On a chilly Monday night, while much of the baseball world had its eyes on the stars, Luisangel Acuña quietly turned up the heat. The New York Mets infielder went 2-for-3 at the plate, crossing home twice, drawing a walk, and swiping a bag like a seasoned thief.

That came just 24 hours after a more modest 1-for-5 performance, but it’s the recent trend that’s turning heads.

Bottom of the Order Star

Acuña, usually penciled into the lineup near the bottom, has flipped expectations on their head. Over his last four games, he’s hitting an eye-popping .429 with six hits, six runs, three stolen bases, and a couple of walks for good measure.

Luisangel Acuña over his last 4 games:



.429 AVG

6 H

6 R

2 BB

3 SB



Should he be the full time second baseman until McNeil returns? pic.twitter.com/UxaRcyM7M0 — MetsMuse (@MetsMuse) April 15, 2025

For someone batting eighth or ninth—spots typically reserved for “let’s-just-get-back-to-the-top” guys—that’s not just good, it’s game-changing.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Imagine a quiet understudy suddenly delivering a Broadway-worthy performance. That’s what Acuña is doing in Queens right now.

He began the season as the lesser half of a second-base platoon, but his recent surge has elbowed its way into more consistent playing time—even against right-handers, which wasn’t the original plan.

Earning Every Opportunity

“He earned it,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters, after announcing that Acuña would be starting for the fourth time in five games.

That quote, shared by Newsday’s Tim Healey, might as well be a neon sign flashing above Acuña’s locker. It’s a nod to meritocracy in a sport that often clings to pedigree and contracts.

For the first time in 2025, playing time is tipping toward Luisangel Acuna.



Carlos Mendoza said he will start tonight — against another righthander — for a fourth time in five games.



"He earned it," Mendoza said.



Story on Acuna's "phenomenal" night: https://t.co/W6etyl6miR — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) April 15, 2025

And while Acuña’s star has been on the rise, Brett Baty’s stock is sinking like a stone in Flushing Bay. Once expected to help fill in at second base with the injured Jeff McNeil out, Baty has struggled mightily at the plate. His .139 average and .361 OPS speak louder than any scouting report ever could.

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

In contrast, Acuña’s .258 batting average and .698 OPS might not sparkle, but it’s trending in the right direction—and it tells the story of a player finding his rhythm.

A Clock Ticking Toward McNeil’s Return

Jeff McNeil has started a rehab assignment and is expected to return in 10 to 15 days. That gives the Mets a short window to evaluate what they’ve got in Acuña and Baty. So far, it’s been a one-man show.

Once McNeil’s back, the team will face a tough decision. But for now, Acuña has done more than enough to stay in the lineup.