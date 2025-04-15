Mets’ surging infielder could become part of center field equation

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are suddenly down a center fielder. Jose Siri, the slick-fielding defender and everyday man in the middle, has gone down with a fractured tibia—a gut punch to a team trying to find its footing.

His absence leaves a significant void both defensively and in terms of energy.

Tyrone Taylor, the next man up, seems fine on paper. A decent glove, passable instincts, and a track record of not embarrassing himself.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

But so far this season, his bat has barely gotten off the ground. Heading into Tuesday’s game, Taylor’s OPS sat at a frosty .390. That’s not a slump—it’s a warning light on the dashboard.

Acuña’s Hot Bat, but No Home

Enter Luisangel Acuña. The 22-year-old has been heating up, forcing his name into the lineup more often at second base. With Brett Baty fading into the background, it’s Acuña who’s taken the opportunity and run with it—literally and figuratively.

His .429 batting average over his last four games and lively presence on the basepaths have made him one of the few Mets bringing some juice lately.

But here comes the twist: Jeff McNeil, the team’s regular second baseman, is on his way back from an oblique strain. And when McNeil returns, Acuña may find himself without a natural spot.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It’s like pulling chairs after a game of musical chairs—and Acuña could be left standing.

Acuña in Center? It’s Not as Wild as It Sounds

SNY’s Danny Abriano posed the question that’s quietly gaining steam in Queens: Could Acuña be the answer in center field? On the surface, it’s a stretch—after all, Acuña’s a shortstop by trade.

But peel back the layers, and it’s not that far-fetched.

He’s quick, agile, and has the kind of athletic twitchiness that center field demands. Last year in the minors, he logged 35 games and 289 innings in center. Not a ton, but not nothing either—think of it as having a learner’s permit rather than a license.

If the Mets decide to experiment, they’d be wise to do so in controlled environments first: scrimmages, practice reps, maybe some late-game appearances. There’s no need to toss him into the deep end immediately.

But if Taylor keeps struggling, they might not have a choice.

Crowded Options, But None Clear

Of course, Acuña isn’t the only name in the hat. There’s Jesse Winker and Brandon Nimmo—though neither is a true center fielder at this stage—and a pair of intriguing prospects in Jett Williams and Drew Gilbert.

Still, asking a couple of 21-year-olds to fill big-league shoes on short notice is risky business. Acuña’s already in the dugout. He’s already producing. And with the team in need of a jolt, sometimes the best solution is the one that’s already in motion.