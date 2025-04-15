Mets’ top prospect to make first rehab start at DH

The New York Mets could soon be getting their top prospect back on the field. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said before Monday’s game against the Minnesota Twins that top infield prospect Ronny Mauricio will make his first rehab start Tuesday as the designated hitter for the St. Lucie Mets in Single-A.

Mets’ Ronny Mauricio makes a big step toward a return

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Mauricio has long-awaited his return to the field after suffering a torn ACL playing in the Dominican League in the winter of 2023. The infielder made his major league debut in September of 2023 and made an immediate impact, blasting two home runs and hitting .248 in the final 26 games of the season.

His injury caused him to miss the entire 2024 season, a year in which the Mets shocked the baseball world with an unprecedented run to the NLCS. Now, the team has even bigger expectations following the signing of Juan Soto and the return of Pete Alonso.

Mauricio could have a big impact for the Mets

Mauricio could fit in nicely in the infield, especially with Brett Baty’s offensive struggles. Mauricio is a switch-hitter who is also capable of playing multiple different positions across the field, and if he can get back to his top prospect form, he will become a valuable piece to the team’s success.

Credit: Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

It will likely still be some time before he is playing in big league games, as he missed all of Spring Training while recovering from the injury. Therefore, he will need to have a long ramp-up period to be back in game shape.

When the Mets do get him back, they will have to find a way to get him consistent playing time, but it will be an easier task given his immense versatility. New York, meanwhile, will look to continue their hot start to the season when they face the Twins on Tuesday.