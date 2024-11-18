Mets star unlikely to accept qualifying offer

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After a brilliant first couple of years with the New York Yankees, a few lost seasons due to injury, a mediocre return in 2023, and a successful change of scenery with a New York Mets uniform, talented right-hander Luis Severino finally reached free agency.

He did it by, against all odds, clearing the 180-inning threshold, pitching 182 with a 3.91 ERA, 161 strikeouts, and 2.1 fWAR. He gave the Mets a consistently solid hurler with experience and a ton of energy on the mound. That, in today’s league, is worth money.

The Mets extended him a qualifying offer a few days ago, and while he has until Tuesday to officially announce his decision, all signs indicate that he will reject it and seek a multi-year deal.

“According to a report from Will Sammon of The Athletic… Severino “loves” playing in New York but is now expected to attempt to land a multi-year deal in free agency this winter,” MLB Trade Rumors wrote.

The Mets know Severino is likely shooting for a multi-year deal

Severino has played in the Big Apple since 2015, being part of the Yankees’ group of young prospects that entered the scene in the second half of the 2010s.

The Mets then took a chance on him and he responded with 182 fantastic innings, which had to be as close to the best-case scenario as it gets. Even after pitching very well in the regular season, he helped in the playoffs with a 3.24 ERA in 16.1 frames.

The Mets would love to have Severino back: despite being around for almost a decade, he is just 30 and might still have a few solid years ahead of him. It will all depend on the price, but the pitcher seems determined to maximize his free agency and there is nothing wrong with that.