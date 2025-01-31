Mets reportedly in talks with Padres for two ace pitchers

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

For days, New York Mets fans and media alike have been buzzing about a potential trade with the Padres. The names in the mix? Dylan Cease and Michael King—two frontline arms who could bolster New York’s rotation.

Now, what started as speculation has turned into actual discussions, as reported by SI.com this week:

“ICYMI: As Mets On SI reported on Wednesday, Mets have spoken to Padres about both Dylan Cease and Michael King,” wrote Pat Ragazzo on X.

This isn’t just wishful thinking anymore. The Mets are exploring ways to strengthen their pitching staff, but prying away either ace won’t come cheap.

How Would Cease or King Fit?

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The Mets’ rotation isn’t a disaster, contrary to what some critics might suggest. Kodai Senga looked the part of an ace in 2023, posting a 2.98 ERA as a rookie. Sean Manaea is back in blue and orange, David Peterson is a steady presence, and the front office added Clay Holmes and Frankie Montas in free agency.

But let’s be real—when you have a chance to add an arm like Cease or King, you take it. Cease is a workhorse with electric stuff, tallying 224 strikeouts and a 3.47 ERA last season. King, meanwhile, quietly dominated with a 2.95 ERA and 201 punchouts. Either one would immediately elevate the Mets’ staff from solid to formidable.

What’s in It for San Diego?

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Padres want to compete in 2025, even as they look to trim payroll. They already showed they can juggle both priorities, dealing Juan Soto before the 2024 season and still making the playoffs.

They won’t just hand over Cease or King for nothing. While it makes sense to flip them before free agency, San Diego will expect a strong return. The Mets would likely have to part with top prospects or controllable young talent to make it happen. For now, trade talks are just that—talks. But with both teams motivated, this is one to watch.