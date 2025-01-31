Mets not inclined to bring back fan-favorite infielder

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 season for the New York Mets had a bit of a fairy-tale quality to it—at least after the rocky start. While the team’s early months felt like trudging through a swamp, June marked a turn that saw them evolve into one of the league’s most formidable squads. Some might even argue they were the best, thanks to a blend of timely performances, an uptick in energy, and, unexpectedly, a player who brought more than just his glove to the field—Jose Iglesias.

The Spark of “OMG” Energy

Iglesias quickly became the heartbeat of the Mets’ resurgence. His presence extended beyond the diamond; the team rallied around the infectious energy he brought, embodied in the ‘OMG’ song that became a trademark of their season. It wasn’t just about playing solid defense—though his glove was top-tier—but his energy seemed to infuse the whole team. It was as if the Mets’ locker room had been recharged by a fresh breeze, and Iglesias was at the center of it.

Iglesias’ Impact on the Field

While his off-field influence was undeniable, Iglesias’ on-field contributions were just as vital. His defense was a given—reliable and steady—but his bat? That was a pleasant surprise. A career year at the plate pushed Iglesias into new territory, producing a 2.5-fWAR season in just 85 games. His offensive output, highlighted by a career-high 137 wRC+, was the type of performance the Mets hadn’t seen coming from a glove-first infielder.

The Mets’ Decision on Iglesias

Despite his undeniable impact, the Mets have been slow to re-engage with Iglesias. As of now, the front office, led by president of baseball operations David Stearns, hasn’t shown much urgency in bringing him back for 2025. There could be multiple reasons behind this hesitation.

For one, the Mets’ infield is already packed with options like Jeff McNeil, Brett Baty, and Mark Vientos, plus a strong crop of prospects. Perhaps Stearns is holding out for Iglesias’ asking price to come down or maybe he’s more focused on other priorities, like keeping Pete Alonso or working out a trade with the San Diego Padres.

A Market Waiting for Iglesias

While the Mets figure out their next move, Iglesias is sitting pretty, poised to land a solid contract thanks to his stellar season. His performance may have flown under the radar for some, but not for those paying attention to what he did.

Iglesias might have just opened the door to a more lucrative future, regardless of where that future is. For Mets fans hoping to see Iglesias back in 2025, the ball is now in Stearns’ court. Whether he chooses to prioritize the “OMG” factor again is still up in the air.