The Mets have spent too much of this season looking like a team searching for a pulse. Maybe they just found one in the outfield.

The New York Mets have a new identity forming around Juan Soto, Carson Benge, and A.J. Ewing, and for once, it does not feel forced. “Psychos in the outfield” is weird enough to stick, loose enough to feel organic, and backed by enough real defensive effort to avoid sounding like empty clubhouse branding.

Anthony DiComo explained in his Mets Beat piece for MLB.com that the phrase grew after Benge crashed into the wall robbing Kyle Stowers, then Ewing joked with Soto about the play looking “psycho.”

That is exactly how these things should start. Not in a marketing meeting. Not from a forced slogan. Just a couple of young players flying around the outfield and a superstar laughing along with it.

The Mets are 27-35, so nobody is throwing a parade over a nickname. But during a season that has had too many flat nights, this is the kind of edge worth leaning into.

The nickname actually fits

That is the best part here. The nickname matches the way Benge and Ewing play.

Benge does not play the outfield like someone trying to survive the inning. He closes ground aggressively, throws his body into the wall when the play demands it, and brings the kind of pace the Mets have been missing. The 10 stolen bases add to it because his game is not built around waiting for something to happen.

Ewing has the same kind of spark. He has 5 steals in 22 games, attacks balls in the gap, and plays like he is trying to prove something on every pitch. For a team that has looked heavy at times, that matters.

DiComo noted that Benge and Ewing entered Wednesday as 2 of only 3 healthy Mets regulars with positive outs above average. That is what gives the whole thing credibility. They are not just talking about playing reckless defense. They are actually taking hits away.

Benge put the mindset perfectly: “I just want to make every play and not really care too much what happens to my body.”

That is the kind of quote fans can get behind. It sounds a little wild, but that is the point. The Mets need more players who look like they are willing to run through something to change a game.

Soto gives the whole thing some juice

Soto is the reason this does not feel like a couple of rookies inventing a label in the back of the room.

He is hitting .293/.380/.563 with 13 homers, 29 RBI, and a .943 OPS. That is not window dressing. That is a superstar doing superstar work, which is why ESM recently covered how the NY Mets were wasting a historic Juan Soto heater.

Soto being attached to the nickname gives it reach. Fans will listen a little longer when the best hitter on the roster is part of the joke, especially when he has earned the right to shape the temperature of the clubhouse.

That might be the underrated part of this. Soto has every reason to be frustrated with the way the season has unfolded, but buying into something with Benge and Ewing says something about the group. It gives the outfield a little chemistry. It gives the roster a little personality.

The Mets need that badly.

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The young bats make the story more interesting

The defense is carrying the identity right now, but the offense gives it another layer.

Benge is hitting .252/.317/.381 with 6 homers and a .698 OPS. That is not a finished product, but it is useful when paired with good defense, speed, and the ability to change an inning without needing to hit the ball 430 feet.

Ewing is at .253/.333/.333 with 1 homer, and the at-bats still have some rough edges. That is fine. The appeal here is not that he has arrived as a complete hitter. The appeal is that he already looks like a player who can impact the game while the bat continues catching up.

That is how young energy actually helps a struggling team.

The Mets have had too many players this season whose value only shows up if the bat is hot. Benge and Ewing can still give you something when the lineup goes quiet. They can steal a base, take away a double, or make a pitcher feel like the outfield has his back.

That matters for Carlos Mendoza. It also matters for a fanbase that is desperate to watch a team with some bite.

The Mets needed something that felt alive

That is why this nickname is worth embracing instead of nitpicking to death.

The Mets are still in a bad spot. The record is ugly, the division deficit is real, and a nickname is not going to make the standings less annoying. Nobody needs to pretend otherwise.

But baseball teams need emotional hooks. Fans need something to enjoy on nights when the larger picture is frustrating. Young players need something to rally around, especially when the season starts feeling heavier than it should in early June.

“Psychos in the outfield” gives the Mets that.

The Mets found a small win inside a brutal week, and this fits the same bucket. Benge and Ewing have given the Mets a little chaos in the best way. Soto gives the whole thing credibility. The outfield has some life now.

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That is not nothing.

Lean into it and let it grow

The Mets should lean into this. Let Benge go wild. Let Ewing chase down balls like the wall owes him money. Let Soto enjoy having 2 young outfielders next to him who bring some personality to a roster that has been short on it too often. No, the nickname does not fix the Mets’ record. It does not solve the lineup. It does not erase the bad weeks that put them in this hole.

It does give them something real to build around, though. An outfield that plays fast. A superstar who seems to enjoy the group around him. Two young players who look like they are trying to force their way into the future instead of waiting politely for permission.

That is exactly the type of thing a stale team needs. “Psychos in the outfield” works because it feels like it came from the game, not from someone trying to sell one. For the Mets, that makes it worth running with.