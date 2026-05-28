The New York Mets did not fix their season Wednesday night. I would not sell it that way. A 4-2 win over Cincinnati does not erase the hole they have dug, the injuries, or the ugly stretches that made the standings look so bad in the first place.

But Carson Benge gave them something real inside a lost week, and that matters.

Benge went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as the Mets snapped a five-game losing streak and moved to 23-33. Both hits were clutch singles, and both came in spots where the Mets badly needed someone besides Juan Soto to make the inning count.

Benge gave the Mets a needed jolt

The first RBI single came in the fifth, extending the lead to 3-1. The second came in the seventh, giving the Mets a little more breathing room in a game that still felt like it could wobble if one inning went sideways.

Those are exactly the kind of at-bats the Mets need from Benge. He does not have to become a star overnight. He does have to keep stacking competitive plate appearances, especially on a roster that has spent too many nights waiting for Soto to do something heroic.

SNY’s game recap had the simple version: Benge drove in two and the Mets held on. For a team trying to stop the bleeding, simple was plenty.

The season line still needs work

The full offensive picture is still developing. Benge is hitting .247/.310/.333 with three homers, 20 RBIs, and nine stolen bases, and the run-creation numbers are still hovering below where the Mets need them long term.

Wednesday still mattered. Young-player progress rarely arrives as one clean explosion. Sometimes it looks like two hard-earned singles, two RBIs, no strikeouts, and a win the team desperately needed.

The Mets have been searching for stability around Soto, A.J. Ewing has already forced a bigger injury-patchwork conversation, and Benge gives them another young piece worth watching through the mess.

The important part is that Benge is not getting swallowed by the larger dysfunction. He is still having to learn on the fly, still dealing with big-league pitching every night, and still finding ways to impact games even without the surface line looking polished.

Call it a development win. The Mets need more of them because the season is not going to turn on one veteran suddenly fixing everything. It is going to require young players giving them real answers sooner than expected.

Benge did that Wednesday. Maybe it is only one night, but in a week where almost everything around the Mets felt heavy, one useful young-player signal is worth taking seriously.