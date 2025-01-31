Mets offer non-guaranteed deal to old friend

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Mark Canha’s time with the New York Mets in 2022 and most of 2023 was a success by almost any measure. He brought a strong bat, solid discipline at the plate, and a veteran presence that any team could use.

His 126 wRC+ in his first season with the team was impressive, and even in 2023, before being traded, he remained a productive hitter with a 104 wRC+. But baseball is a business, and with the Mets reshuffling their roster, he found himself wearing different uniforms by the end of that season.

The Case for Bringing Canha Back

Canha is on the verge of turning 36, and while he may not be the same power threat he once was, experience has its perks. The Mets seem to recognize that, as reports suggest they’ve extended him a non-guaranteed contract, likely a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

If nothing else, Canha is still a solid on-base guy. While splitting time with the Tigers and Giants last season, he slashed .242/.344/.346—numbers that won’t set the world on fire, but they still point to a hitter who knows how to work a count. His power dipped, but to be fair—hitting home runs in Comerica Park or Oracle Park isn’t exactly easy.

Canha’s Real Value Lies in Matchups

At this stage of his career, Canha isn’t an everyday impact bat, but he remains a serious problem for left-handed pitchers. In 2024, he posted a .275 average, a .380 OBP, and a 124 wRC+ against southpaws. Those are the kinds of numbers that can make a difference in the right platoon setup.

For the Mets, adding him on a low-risk deal makes sense. A strong spring could earn him a spot on the roster, and if he struggles, they aren’t tied down to a long-term commitment.

The Market May Decide His Future

The biggest question isn’t whether Canha can still contribute—it’s whether he gets a better offer. The Mets would love to bring him back on their terms, but if another team offers him a guaranteed major league deal, that’s likely the better option for him.

With the offseason market picking up again, teams are looking to fill final roster spots. If Canha is still out there, expect a decision soon. Whether that leads him back to Queens or somewhere else, it won’t be long before we find out.