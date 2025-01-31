Mets reportedly ‘check in’ on top Rays first baseman

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Pete Alonso seem destined to stay together, even if neither side is rushing to make it official. Both have acknowledged the possibility of parting ways, but it makes for them to keep this partnership going. Still, baseball is unpredictable, and the Mets need a contingency plan at first base, just in case.

Yandy Díaz: A Plan B Worth Considering

Most of the top first basemen available in free agency have already been scooped up, leaving the trade market as the next best option. One name that has surfaced? Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Díaz. According to Pat Ragazzo of Mets on SI, the Mets have inquired about Díaz’s availability, testing the waters for a potential deal.

Díaz isn’t a perfect Alonso replacement—his defensive skills are middling, and he doesn’t have that light-tower power Alonso brings. But what he lacks in home run pop, he makes up for with elite contact and on-base skills. In an era where strikeouts are skyrocketing and batting averages are dipping, a hitter like Díaz—who simply refuses to make outs—holds plenty of value.

The Rays’ Dilemma

Tampa Bay is always an interesting trade partner. They’re known for their willingness to move players at the right price, but this time, the situation is tricky. The Rays have made it clear they’re aiming to contend, evidenced by their recent signing of Ha-Seong Kim to a two-year deal. Moving Díaz, a recent batting champion and one of their most reliable hitters, wouldn’t exactly scream “win-now” behavior.

However, Díaz is set to earn $10 million in 2025, with a $12 million team option for 2026. Tampa Bay operates with a razor-thin budget, so if they believe they can replace his production more cheaply, they might be open to listening. It’s a long shot, but not an impossibility.

How Díaz Would Fit in Queens

On paper, the fit isn’t seamless. Díaz is primarily a leadoff hitter, while the Mets need more thump in the middle of their lineup. But talent is talent, and a .400 on-base machine has a way of making any lineup better. Even in what was considered a “down” year in 2024, Díaz posted a strong 120 wRC+ (meaning he was 20% better than the league-average hitter). In 2023, he was even better, putting up a 163 wRC+ and a stellar 5.0 fWAR.

If the Mets were to land Díaz, it would also have a trickle-down effect, allowing them to keep Mark Vientos at third base rather than shifting him across the diamond to first. Of course, all of this hinges on one question: What happens with Pete Alonso?