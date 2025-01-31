Mets designate veteran righty for assignment

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The New York Mets recently sent right-handed pitcher Dylan Covey to the minor leagues.

Mets send Dylan Covey to minors to make roster space

Will Sammon of The Athletic reported on Wednesday evening that Covey was designated for assignment to make room for reliever Ryne Stanek, who the franchise just resigned (h/t MLB Trade Rumors’ Darragh McDonald).

Covey entered the MLB in 2017. Across five seasons played, the 6-1, 215-pound hurler owns a career 6.18 ERA and 1.581 WHIP. He has yet to take the mound for the Mets.

The California native last played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies in 2023. That season, he sported a sub-5.00 ERA for the first time in his career, having earned a 3.77 ERA across 29 games played, 19 of which he finished.

Mets banking on Covey to build upon career 2023 outing

New York will hope that Covey can improve upon his career outing after putting in work within their minor league ranks. McDonald also highlighted this bit about Covey’s contractual situation from an Associated Press report:

“Covey has always been a ground ball guy, so perhaps the Mets were intrigued but that uptick in strikeouts to end the season. Per the Associated Press, his deal pays him an $850K salary while in the majors and $350K while in the minors,” McDonald relayed.

The coming weeks leading up to Spring Training will paint a picture as to whether the 33-year-old will get called back up to the Mets’ Major League roster in short order for the 2025 campaign or not.