Mets option trade deadline acquisition to Triple-A Syracuse

The New York Mets were incredibly busy at this year’s trade deadline, adding more relief arms to upgrade the squad’s biggest weakness. However, how the bullpen looked on deadline day was never meant to be permanent, with some high-leverage arms on the injured list.

Now, one of those arms is ready to return, with Dedniel Núñez being activated off the injured list. So, to clear a spot in the bullpen, the blue and orange choose to option a recently acquired relief pitcher to Triple-A Syracuse.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have optioned relief pitcher Huascar Brazobán to Triple-A Syracuse.

Brazobán came to the Mets on deadline day as a part of the Miami Marlins firesale in exchange for minor-league infielder Wilfredo Lara. The 34-year-old had been impressive in 2024 for the Marlins, pitching 30.2 innings across 20 appearances to a 2.93 ERA with a 1.011 WHIP while striking out 34 and posting a 150 ERA+.

However, Brazobán struggled to replicate the same level of success in Queens, pitching 10 innings across nine appearances to a 6.30 ERA with a 1.600 WHIP while walking seven and striking out 10. The Dominican Republic natives’ ERA+ dropped to 64 as well.

Why did the Mets option Brazobán over Adam Ottavino?

While optioning Brazobán over-designating Adam Ottavino for assignment may surprise some of the Flushing Faithful, it does make some sense.

Besides the fact that the 34-year-old has struggled, Brazobán threw 34 pitches in Thursday’s game against the San Diego Padres, likely making him unavailable for the next couple of games and forcing the Mets to pitch with a short bullpen.

In addition, optioning the Dominican Republic native allows Brazobán to regain his confidence in Triple-A and enables the organization to keep both arms simultaneously.

Despite being sent down and struggling since coming to the Mets, Brazobán still figures to be the first player called up should the bullpen suffer an injury or have a player falter.