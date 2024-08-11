Mets’ manager is not concerned over recent offensive woes

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets offense has struggled recently. The blue and orange are currently on a 19-inning scoreless streak and have been shut out in back-to-back games for the first time during the 2024 campaign. While many are beginning to panic, the Mets’ first-year manager is not concerned about his squad’s recent offensive woes.

Carlos Mendoza is not concerned about the Mets‘ recent offensive struggles

Following Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was asked if he was concerned about his squad’s recent offensive struggles.

Why Mendoza is right not to panic just yet

The Mets are amidst a brutal 10-game, four-city road trip and got quite the difficult draw for the final three games against the Seattle Mariners, lining up against their three-headed monster at the top of the rotation of Bryce Miller, Logan Gilbert, and Luis Castillo.

That’s a tough assignment for any lineup, not to mention one that must be dealing with some fatigue. Even if the blue and orange get swept by the Mariners, panic should not set in.

If they get off to a slow start in their upcoming homestand, the time to panic begins. After a day off on Monday, the blue and orange will return home for a nine-game stretch that begins with a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics.

The A’s own the 23rd worst ERA for staff in all of baseball at 4.30 and are scheduled to send out Ross Stripling for game one, who features an ERA of 5.72 and has given up four or more runs in four of his last five starts.

That should signal a firework show for the Mets, but if the bats struggle again, the team’s major flaw may just be shifting from the bullpen to the bats.