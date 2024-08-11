Mets star outfielder feels ‘terrible’ at the plate during the latest slump

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets bats are in a bit of a slump. After a stellar game at the dish during their eventual 9-1 win over the Rockies in their series finale, the Mets bats have been quiet since as they have been shut out in back-to-back games by the Seattle Mariners and haven’t had a runner cross the plate in 19 innings.

The slump has extended up and down the lineup, affecting nearly every Mets hitter, including a star outfielder who feels terrible at the plate.

Brandon Nimmo feels “terrible” at the plate

May 12, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) hits a walk-off two run home run during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

Following the Mets’ 4-0 loss on Saturday night, Brandon Nimmo spoke with the media about his current struggles and how he’s feeling at the plate.

“Terrible. It’s no question that I’ve been doing really poorly since All-Star break,” Nimmo said. “I expect more of myself, and I’m working at it every day, but it’s just not good enough. I’m one of the leaders on this team; I’m supposed to come through, I’m supposed to do better, and I’m not. I’m going to try and do everything I can in my power to get better and to finish strong. But it’s not good.”

Nimmo has been on quite the slump since exiting the all-star break, slashing .158/.286/.197 across 20 games with no home runs and just three RBIs. The Wyoming native has just three extra-base hits in that span, all doubles.

Is it time for the Mets to move Nimmo down in the lineup?

With Nimmo’s struggles of late, some may feel it may be time to consider moving the 31-year-old down in the lineup. It feels like the Wyoming native has been a staple in the lead-off spot since his debut in 2016, but Nimmo has spent some time, including this year, at different places in the lineup.

However, despite Nimmo’s recent struggles, it may not be the right time to shift him down the lineup. The 31-year-old is still walking, leading the team in the second half with 14, and with the whole lineup struggling, who would take the Wyoming native’s place at the top of the order?

What Nimmo truly needs is just a day off for a mental reset, and that could be something Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provides as soon as Sunday.