Mets star takes gigantic step towards a return

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have been walking a tightrope behind the plate lately, thanks to a string of injuries that would make even the most patient manager wince. With Francisco Alvarez out after hamate bone surgery and backup Luis Torrens nursing a forearm tweak, the team’s catching depth has been stretched thin.

At the moment, Hayden Senger is getting the lion’s share of reps, holding down the fort while the cavalry gears up to return.

Alvarez on the Mend, and Making Noise

There’s good news on the horizon, though. Torrens is expected back in just a few days, and more importantly, Alvarez has officially kicked off his rehab stint — and made it loud.

In his first appearance for Single-A St. Lucie, the Mets’ young backstop caught five innings and smacked a single that left his bat at a sizzling 108 mph. That’s not just a hit — that’s a statement. Like a sports car firing up after a tune-up, the wrist is looking solid.

108 mph single off the bat of Francisco Alvarez! pic.twitter.com/fomo3gctTM — Metsmerized Online (@Metsmerized) April 9, 2025

According to Mets insider Anthony DiComo, Alvarez still has a few hurdles to clear before he’s game-ready for the big leagues. He needs to build back his stamina and prove he can handle full games on consecutive days, including throwing with confidence and swinging without hesitation.

Francisco Alvarez (recovery from hamate bone surgery) caught five innings tonight in his rehab debut for Single-A St. Lucie. He went 1-for-3 with a single.



He'll need to play nine innings on back-to-back nights before the Mets will activate him, but this was a start. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 10, 2025

But the team was encouraged enough by his physical progress to push up the rehab timeline.

Timeline Looking Brighter Than Expected

Initially, the outlook had Alvarez riding the pine until May. Now, the picture has brightened: a return in mid-to-late April is very much in play. It will all depend on how quickly he overcomes the remaining hurdles in his rehab process.

That would be a welcome development for the Mets, who could use some stability and firepower behind the plate. The pieces are falling back into place, slowly but surely.