Mets land promising first basemen in recent mock trade

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The New York Mets were tied to a stout first baseman to replace Pete Alonso in a recent mock trade.

Mock trade gifts Mets with efficient first baseman

Newsweek’s Drew VonScio recently formulated a mock deal that would send Baltimore Orioles slugger Ryan Mountcastle to the Mets in exchange for righty Jose Butto and valued prospect Dom Hamel. VonScio said this about the deal:

“With the free agent market for first baseman at a standstill waiting on Alonso, the trade market is the best direction for the Mets. Conveniently enough, the Baltimore Orioles also have too many first basemen and could use a deal to free up roster space,” VonScio wrote. “Mountcastle has two years left of team control for the Mets and would be 30 years old when he hits free agency. Even if he was paid $75 million as his market value shows, that would be about half of what they would pay Alonso.”

Mets: Mountcastle is a promising hitter and fielder

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The five-year MLB veteran is coming off a 2024 season where he hit .271 at the plate and drove in 63 RBIs for the Orioles. He’s never hit below .250 in any season and topped out at 33 home runs and 89 RBIs in the 2021 campaign.

While Mountcastle is not a perennial threat to lead a league or the Majors in home runs the way that Alonso is, he is well capable of exceeding 25 long bombs in any given year and giving the Mets productivity in line with his peak years from a couple of outings ago.

Alonso’s hardball with the Mets could trigger a Mountcastle trade

Alonso is seeking a long-term deal with an average annual value of $30 million. New York is unwilling to ink him to a long-term agreement, making their reunion increasingly unlikely. Should that be the tumultuous date for both parties, the Mets would have a great contingency option in Mountcastle to step into his role out of the three slot in the infield.

The Florida native boasted a bragworthy .997 batting average in 2024 and owns a .996 average for his big league tenure. Thus, he could help erase sluggers trying to stay active in between bases and lock up the position for the Mets next time out.

New York would miss a pitcher in Butto who went 7-3 with a .255 ERA in 2024. Nevertheless, their bullpen is ensured with superstar closer Edwin Diaz, and a productive supporting ensemble in the leadup to him. Coughing up a prospect in such a deal would incentivize Baltimore to move off of one of their valued infielders.