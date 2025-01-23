Mets now have 2 risky yet intriguing internal first base solutions

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mark Vientos is one of the Mets’ most exciting young players, and he’s already being considered for a shift across the diamond. With Pete Alonso’s return seeming less likely by the day, the Mets could transition Vientos, currently penciled in as their starting third baseman, to first base. While Vientos has only logged 89 innings at first base over the past two seasons, the team believes his bat might justify the growing pains defensively.

At 25, Vientos is coming off a strong offensive campaign, playing 111 games and posting a .266/.322/.516 slash line with 27 homers and 71 RBIs. His 133 wRC+ highlighted just how valuable his bat was, but there’s room for improvement, particularly in his strikeout rate, which sat at 29.7% last season.

If he can cut down on the strikeouts and stay healthy for a full season, Vientos has the potential to be a 4.0 WAR player, making his offensive output worth the defensive risk as he adjusts to first base.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jesse Winker: Willing to Adapt

Jesse Winker is another intriguing option for the Mets at first base, despite having never played the position in his career. Winker, 31, recently signed a one-year extension with the team after splitting time between the Nationals and Mets last season. Over 145 games, he posted a solid .253/.360/.405 slash line with 14 homers and 58 RBIs, good for a 118 wRC+.

While Winker has spent his entire career as an outfielder, he’s expressed confidence in his ability to adapt to first base. The transition is far from guaranteed to be smooth, but Winker’s willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team is a positive sign. If he can develop even average defensive skills at the position, his consistent on-base ability and solid offensive production make him a viable option in the lineup.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Risks of Internal Solutions

Both Vientos and Winker present clear risks for the Mets if they are tasked with manning first base. Vientos is still learning the nuances of the position, while Winker has no prior experience there, making early-season defensive struggles a very real possibility. However, both players bring something unique to the table offensively, and the Mets are banking on their bats outweighing any defensive shortcomings.

A Cost-Efficient Alternative

By leaning on internal options like Vientos and Winker, the Mets avoid the financial commitment that would come with re-signing Pete Alonso. While Alonso is undoubtedly a proven slugger, the Mets appear to be content taking a calculated gamble with their in-house talent rather than spending big. It’s a risky approach, but one that reflects their belief in the players already on their roster.

For now, Vientos and Winker offer enough offensive upside to keep the Mets competitive while giving them flexibility to explore other areas of need. Whether this strategy pans out depends heavily on how quickly the two can adapt to their new roles. The Mets are clearly betting on their ability to grow into the positions, and if they do, it could be a cost-effective solution that pays dividends.