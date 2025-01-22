Mets could swap exciting outfielder to first base in risky move

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have enjoyed a fantastic offseason, but there is still work to be done if we take a look at the depth chart. They lost Pete Alonso, so first base is a total question mark at the moment.

As long as Alonso and Alex Bregman remain in the market, the Mets are a threat to sign one of the two. They have the luxury of flexibility, though: if they bring in Bregman or another top third baseman, they can slide Mark Vientos to first base and have him take Alonso’s spot. If, on the other hand, they re-sign the ‘Polar Bear’, Vientos would stay at the hot corner.

What if the Mets make no additional moves, though? What if they move on from Alonso, Bregman, and other top free-agent hitters? Well, they still have options in that case.

That would probably force struggling young third baseman Brett Baty into play, giving him a chance to turn a corner like Vientos did in 2024. If Baty doesn’t win a spot, the Mets might have other alternatives.

Winker would give the Mets more options if he plays first

Jesse Winker, a corner outfielder, was recently re-signed by the Mets. He just offered himself to get playing time at first base in case the team needs him.

“Winker says he’s “very comfortable” playing some first base if needed with the Mets. He said it was discussed last year about taking ground balls at first to provide defensive flexibility,” reporter Pat Ragazzo said via X.

Winker, who posted a 118 wRC+ and 14 home runs last year between the Washington Nationals and the Mets, is no Alonso. That much is evidently clear, but he could offer above-average offensive production at the position for a small fraction of the price.

If the Mets are serious about applying this idea, they should start teaching Winker the position now because it takes time. Other skills come into play, skills that are different than that of outfielders.

Since making his MLB debut in 2017, the only three positions Winker has played are left field, center field, and right field.

It wouldn’t be easy learning a new one at 31 years old but the player knows that his playing time prospects would skyrocket if he becomes familiar with the cold corner.