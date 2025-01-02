Mets hung up on ‘years’ in race to re-sign star first baseman

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Mets and Pete Alonso are at an impasse.

Mets & star FA Pete Alonso have contract length to hurdle

The Mets and the superstar free agent first baseman that has been their vanguard for much of his six-year tenure in New York are stuck in negotiations on a new deal. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman gave clarity into what’s holding up the reunion this offseason, saying this (h/t Dan Bartels of the New York Post):

“Are the Mets willing to give five years for Pete Alonso? I do think the years are the hang up right now on the Pete Alonso situation. They’ve got to figure out the money in terms of dollars per year, but it is the years that we are talking about,” Heyman said on Wednesday afternoon.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Alonso and his agent Scott Boras want a long-term, nine-figure deal that reportedly falls at $200 million. New York wants to bring him back on a shorter-termed agreement that former Mets player Carlos Baerga stated to be a three-year, $90 million offer they presented to him.

Mets: Things could still work out in Alonso’s favor

The market for first basemen is shrinking by the day. Just within the last two weeks, Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Bell signed with the Washington Nationals, Carlos Santana joined the Cleveland Guardians, Paul Goldschmidt took his talents to the New York Yankees, and Christian Walker settled with the Houston Astros.

Alonso may have to bet on himself and settle for a contract with fewer years to ensure he makes roughly $10 million more than the $20.5 million he earned in 2024 while also competing for a World Series. Having long-term security would be ideal for the 30-year-old four-time All-Star who hit 34 home runs and drove in 88 RBIs in 2024. Nevertheless, the door is not shut on him landing that desired five-year deal. The puissant Boras could make things work in his favor as negotiations come to a head.