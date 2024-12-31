Mets may have to let star infielder depart in free agency

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets may have to come to grips with the reality of Pete Alonso walking this offseason.

Mets & Pete Alonso far apart on desired contract length

According to Jimmy Hascup of NJ.com, the Mets are willing to make Alonso a much richer man than they did on the one-year, $20.5 million deal they presented him ahead of the 2024 MLB season. However, their willingness comes with short-term implications, which may be the rift that causes their ongoing negotiations to finally fall through. Hascup shared details revealed by former Mets player Carlos Baerga on the figures at play:

“The Mets’ offer to Alonso: 3 years, $90 million, with annual opt-out options. • Boras and Alonso’s goal: $200 million. • Industry expectations: Alonso will likely re-sign with the Mets on a short-term, high AAV deal rather than the long-term $200 million contract Boras is seeking for Alonso,” Hascup synthesized.

Mets: Alonso may walk despite team affinity & success

The Florida native has been a franchise pillar in six years with the Mets. Alonso hit 226 home runs and drove in 586 RBIs while in the Orange and Blue. He led them to a blistering 101-61 record in 2022 en route to a loss in the National League Wild Card game that year, and helped New York get all the way to the NLCS in 2024. The Mets’ bounce back stretch over the last few years would not have been possible without his contributions.

Albeit, seeing that New York appears to be far from willing to capitulate to Alonso’s desire for much long-term security, that may serve as yet another, and perhaps the final bump in the road in both parties’ back-and-forth to find common ground.