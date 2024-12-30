Mets could have $25+ million to spend on further upgrades

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Mets are actively exploring options to bolster their outfield, prioritizing players willing to sign short-term deals. Last week, they made a two-year offer to Teoscar Hernández before he opted for a three-year extension with the Dodgers. The pursuit of Hernández underscores the Mets’ strategy of adding impact players without committing to lengthy contracts. Now, they could turn their attention to Anthony Santander if he is willing to accept a shorter-term arrangement.

Santander Could Be a Perfect Fit

Anthony Santander represents an intriguing option for the Mets. Known for his power and ability to drive in runs, Santander hit 44 home runs last season, solidifying himself as one of the league’s premier sluggers. His offensive profile would add much-needed pop to the Mets’ lineup, and his switch-hitting ability makes him a versatile threat at the plate.

Santander’s asking price will be a key factor. If he is open to a shorter-term deal, the Mets could view him as the ideal solution for their outfield. Adding Santander would allow the Mets to stay competitive while maintaining financial flexibility in the future.

Starling Marte’s Contract Looms Large

Part of the Mets’ calculus involves Starling Marte, who is entering the final guaranteed year of his four-year, $78 million contract. Marte carries a $19.5 million luxury tax salary for the 2025 season, and the Mets are reportedly interested in moving his deal to free up additional payroll space.

While Marte has been a valuable contributor in the past, injuries and inconsistent performance in recent seasons have diminished his impact. Trading him would allow the Mets to redirect those funds toward acquiring a player like Santander or addressing other roster needs. However, finding a trade partner willing to absorb Marte’s salary could prove challenging.

Managing the Budget

The Mets are currently at $276 million in luxury tax salary, giving them some room to maneuver before hitting the $301 million threshold. This flexibility puts them in a position to make another significant move, but it’s a matter of prioritizing where that money should be spent.

While adding an outfielder is a priority, the Mets are also navigating ongoing negotiations with Pete Alonso. The slugging first baseman is a cornerstone of the franchise, but reports indicate a sizable gap between Alonso’s asking price and the team’s offer. Balancing Alonso’s extension and adding an outfielder like Santander will require careful planning to stay under the luxury tax while improving the roster.

Weighing Their Options

The Mets are clearly focused on improving their outfield while maintaining financial discipline. Santander offers the power and consistency they need, but his willingness to accept a short-term deal will likely determine if he becomes a realistic option. At the same time, moving Marte’s contract and resolving Alonso’s future remain pressing priorities.

As the Mets continue to shape their roster for the 2025 season, they are positioned to make impactful moves, but every decision will carry significant implications for their competitiveness and long-term flexibility.