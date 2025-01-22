Mets could put the National League on notice with blockbuster trade

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Mets and Pete Alonso seem to be drifting apart this offseason, with both sides failing to align on terms for a potential extension. While Alonso remains one of the most productive power hitters in the game, the ongoing impasse has forced the Mets to evaluate alternatives at first base.

Mark Vientos has been floated as an internal option, but his defensive struggles make him a risky choice. If the Mets are serious about contending in 2025, a blockbuster trade for a generational talent like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could be an option worth exploring.

Guerrero’s Offensive Brilliance

Guerrero, just 25 years old, is already one of the most dynamic offensive players in baseball. Coming off a monster 2024 season with the Toronto Blue Jays, he slashed .323/.396/.544 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs. His elite 165 wRC+ underscores his ability to produce runs at an exceptional rate, and his 5.5 WAR highlights his all-around impact. Guerrero’s power, plate discipline, and ability to hit for average make him a dream acquisition for any team.

Defensive Comparisons

Defensively, Guerrero isn’t far removed from Alonso. In 2024, he posted -1 defensive run saved and -9 outs above average over 1026.1 innings at first base. While he isn’t a Gold Glove-caliber defender, his offensive upside more than compensates for any shortcomings in the field. Guerrero’s bat in the Mets’ lineup would be a game-changer, offering protection for Juan Soto while solidifying one of the most feared middle orders in baseball.

The Cost of a Blockbuster Trade

A trade for Guerrero would require a massive haul, even with him being in his final year of arbitration, set to earn $28.5 million. The Blue Jays would likely demand a package centered around two of the Mets’ top prospects, such as shortstop Jett Williams and pitcher Jonah Tong. Both are promising young players, but the opportunity to land a talent like Guerrero doesn’t come around often.

The risk, of course, is that Guerrero could leave in free agency after the 2025 season. The Mets would need to weigh the cost of parting with top-tier prospects for a potential rental. However, with owner Steve Cohen’s willingness to spend, the Mets could absorb Guerrero’s salary and even push for an extension if the partnership works.

Guerrero’s Fit in Queens

Adding Guerrero to the lineup would transform the Mets into an offensive juggernaut. Pairing his elite bat with Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor would give the Mets the firepower to compete with the league’s top teams. The move could also help mask some of the team’s pitching deficiencies, as an explosive offense can provide more room for error on the mound.

While the deal is unlikely, the Mets have surprised the baseball world before. If Cohen and general manager David Stearns are willing to bet big, Guerrero could be the piece that elevates the team into serious World Series contention.