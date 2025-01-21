Mets are playing a wildly risky game with ‘perfect fit’ infielder

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets are treading dangerous waters by allowing Pete Alonso to walk into free agency. This isn’t just about dollars and cents; it’s about losing a cornerstone player who has defined the franchise in recent years. Alonso isn’t just a power bat in the middle of their lineup—he’s a leader in the clubhouse and a durable presence who played every game during the 2024 season. With the departure of Alonso, the Mets risk creating a massive void both on and off the field, one that isn’t easily filled.

Filling the Gap Behind Soto

It’s clear the Mets need a slugger to complement Juan Soto, whose disciplined approach at the plate has made him one of the most dangerous hitters in the game.

Alonso, capable of belting 40-plus homers per season, is an ideal fit behind Soto in the batting order. The Mets saw firsthand in 2024 what happens when Soto is paired with another elite hitter. Soto and Aaron Judge turned heads that year with their combined ability to disrupt opposing pitchers. While Alonso isn’t Judge, his power and run-producing capabilities give the Mets exactly what they need to extend their lineup and provide more protection for Soto.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Slim Pickings on the Market

The Mets’ decision becomes even riskier when considering the lack of viable alternatives. Anthony Santander, one of the few hitters who could have helped bridge the gap, is off the market after signing a five-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Now, the options are dwindling, leaving the Mets with a tough choice. Internally, they could move Mark Vientos over to first base, but it’s a risk with a player who doesn’t have much experience at the position. Vientos brings promise, but expecting him to replace a proven slugger like Alonso feels like a roll of the dice rather than a strategic solution.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Just Pay Up and Commit to Winning

The simplest and most effective solution for the Mets is to swallow their pride, open their checkbook, and pay up for Alonso. The team is clearly in win-now mode, evidenced by their blockbuster move to acquire Soto.

With that level of investment, it seems counterintuitive not to retain a player of Alonso’s caliber, who perfectly complements Soto’s skillset. If the Mets are serious about contending for a World Series over the next few years, they need to think long-term and avoid short-sighted decisions that could undermine their goals.

A Gamble With No Room for Error

In the end, this is a massive gamble for a team that has already made significant strides to build a championship-caliber roster. Letting Alonso go isn’t just a financial decision—it’s a strategic one that could have ripple effects throughout the organization.

The Mets are betting on themselves to find another solution, but the margin for error is razor-thin when you’re playing for a title. If they truly want to maximize their window with Soto, Alonso remains the perfect fit. Sometimes the easier decision is also the smartest one.