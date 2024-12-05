Mets could make a significant play for top free agent infielder

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The New York Mets could enter the mix to acquire star free-agent infielder Willy Adames this offseason.

Mets could sign star FA Willy Adames to man 3B in 2025

Bridget Hyland of NJ.com had this to say in her recent report which unveiled the Mets as potential players for Adames if one of their top stars leaves in free agency.

“According to multiple reports, Adames, who played shortstop with Milwaukee, is willing to make a position change. If the Mets are unable to re-sign Pete Alonso, they could put Adames at third and move Mark Vientos to first base,” Hyland wrote.

Mets: Adames was strong at the plate in 2024

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Adames is a highly-desired talent in the open market this offseason. The 29-year-old slashed .251/.331/.462 at the plate with a .794 OPS for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024. He was exceptional at driving in runs with 112 RBIs and hit 32 home runs on the campaign.

Adames could form an imposing infield next to Mets stars

Though he was subject to committing errors on defense with a career-worst 20 errors, Adames earned a .963 fielding percentage last season and recorded 323 assists at shortstop. He’d be a stout option for the Mets to invest in on both ends while shifting Vientos over in the infield.

Though he’s seen a very limited amount of time at first base, Vientos owns a .986 fielding percentage in 14 career games at the position. If the Mets feel confident that he can man first on an everyday basis, New York could form a strong infield with Adames at third, 2024 National League MVP runner-up Francisco Lindor at shortstop and Vientos at first. Losing Pete Alonso and the 50-plus home runs he’s liable for yearly would hurt, but Adames brings many things to the table that too could help the Mets win the Fall Classic in 2025.