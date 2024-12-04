Mets could write a ‘whatever it takes’ check to land superstar outfielder

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have made it clear during the offseason that superstar outfielder Juan Soto is the foundation of their plan. Yes, they could go out and sign Corbin Burnes, Willy Adames, Max Fried, and Walker Buehler and their roster would be better. However, they know Soto is the one who moves the needle the most. He is the one that really changes the equation and elevates their ceiling.

The Mets are prioritizing Juan Soto in free agency

As a result of this situation, plus their vast money reserves and thousands of fans pushing for the signing to take place, Steve Cohen and his Mets are virtually forced to secure the services of their man Soto.

Cohen, the wealthiest owner in MLB with some difference, has the potential to be the last man standing in a bidding war. Yes, the New York Yankees will be a threat until the end. Yes, the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays are surprisingly dangerous threats to get the All-Star OF. The Mets, however, have presented an incredible project in addition to the money, which is already a huge factor to begin with.

The Mets definitely won’t get outbid by anyone

How much money are the Mets willing to offer Soto? How far are they willing to go? Well, MLB insider Jon Heyman (h/t Ben Yoel on X) used three words that tell you everything you need to know: “Whatever it takes.”

Jon Heyman of the New York Post said he has heard rumors that Cohen will write a check for whatever it takes to land Soto. He has the means and the motivations to do so. We have heard for months that the Mets won’t be outbid by anyone, and we don’t see any reason to doubt that specific report. They may or may not get the player, but if he doesn’t sign with them, it won’t be because of money.