Juan Soto starts ‘eliminating’ free-agent options—are the Yankees still in the mix?

The Juan Soto sweepstakes are heating up, and the stakes have never been higher. According to a report by Newsweek’s J.P. Hoornstra, Soto has begun the process of “eliminating” teams from his free agency decision, whittling down the field to the serious contenders. As the final bids are being submitted, the Yankees are very much in the running, competing with the Mets, Dodgers, Red Sox, and Blue Jays for the 26-year-old superstar.

A Battle Among Giants

It’s no surprise that the Yankees are still firmly in the conversation. Soto’s talent is generational—his ability to get on base, hit for power, and deliver in clutch moments makes him the crown jewel of this offseason. Coming off a season where he posted a .288/.419/.569 slash line with a career-high 41 home runs and 109 RBIs, Soto has made it clear he’s worth every penny of the record-breaking contract he’s expected to sign.

The Yankees have made their intentions clear from the start: they want Soto back in pinstripes. Their World Series run last season showcased just how valuable he is to their lineup. With Aaron Judge and Soto forming one of the most feared one-two punches in baseball, the Yankees are built to contend for years. Losing Soto would leave a void that no other free agent or combination of players could fill.

Yankees vs. Mets: A Crosstown Clash

While the Dodgers and Blue Jays are formidable contenders, it’s the Mets who could be the biggest obstacle for the Yankees. Steve Cohen’s wallet has no limits, and the Mets have the financial firepower to offer Soto a contract that could exceed even the most aggressive offers from other teams. However, the Yankees have one thing the Mets can’t buy: the legacy and allure of playing in the Bronx.

Soto knows what it’s like to play on the biggest stage in baseball. He’s seen firsthand how Yankee Stadium roars in October and how the city rallies behind its stars. That experience matters, and it could tip the scales in the Yankees’ favor.

Final Bids and the Endgame

With final bids being submitted, the Yankees have likely sweetened their offer to make it as appealing as possible. Rumors suggest that opt-outs could be included in the deal, giving Soto flexibility while still committing to a long-term partnership. If Soto does end up choosing the Yankees, the contract is expected to exceed Shohei Ohtani’s record-breaking deal, likely surpassing $46 million per year.

The Yankees’ front office has reportedly been laser-focused on Soto throughout the offseason, recognizing that their path forward hinges on retaining his services. While other teams may be looking at backup plans or spreading their money around, the Yankees are all-in. Soto is not just a piece of the puzzle—he is the puzzle.